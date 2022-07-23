Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
122° 37'
787
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Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
122° 37'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
56° 25'
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 2
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
64.29°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
85.04°