Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
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Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 15π
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3.
cot 6.0301
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
39°
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
cos 2 or sin 2