Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Halifax, Nova Scotia , 45° N, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, 34° S
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―1800°
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 6π cm, r = 2 cm, ω = π/4 radian per sec
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sec 23π/6
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). π/3