Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 33
Chapter 4, Problem 33

Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 11π/6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(\frac{11\pi}{6}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(\frac{11\pi}{6} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(\frac{11}{6} \times 180\).
Multiply the fraction by 180 to find the degree measure: \(11 \times \frac{180}{6}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Degree Measure

Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree can be further divided into minutes and seconds, but for most trigonometry problems, degrees are used as a straightforward measure of angle size.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Conversion Between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This ratio comes from the equivalence of 2π radians to 360 degrees. For example, 11π/6 radians equals (11π/6) × (180/π) = 330 degrees.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.


s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec

618
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 7π/4

511
views
Textbook Question

Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. cos (-1.1519)

898
views
Textbook Question

Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109

856
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―π/6

542
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 2.

tan 5π/6

777
views