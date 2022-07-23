Textbook Question
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
618
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The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
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