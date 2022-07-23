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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 33
Chapter 4, Problem 33

Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the circular function to evaluate, which is \(\sin(0.6109)\), where the angle is given in radians.
Recall that the sine function, \(\sin(\theta)\), gives the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to the angle \(\theta\) measured in radians.
Use a scientific calculator or a calculator tool that can compute sine values for angles in radians. Make sure the calculator is set to radian mode, not degree mode.
Input the value 0.6109 into the calculator and apply the sine function to get the approximate value.
Round the result to four decimal places to obtain the final approximation for \(\sin(0.6109)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Circular Functions

Circular functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate an angle to ratios of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle. The sine function gives the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle measured in radians.
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Radian Measure

Angles in trigonometry are often measured in radians, where one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle. Understanding that 0.6109 is in radians is essential for correctly evaluating the sine function using a calculator.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Values

Calculators can approximate trigonometric function values to a desired decimal precision. It is important to ensure the calculator is set to the correct mode (radians or degrees) before computing sin(0.6109), and then round the result to four decimal places as required.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.


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Textbook Question

Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. cos (-1.1519)

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Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―π/6

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Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 11π/6

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 2.

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