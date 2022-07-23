Distance Traveled by a Minute Hand Suppose the tip of the minute hand of a clock is 3 in. from the center of the clock. For each duration, determine the distance traveled by the tip of the minute hand. Leave answers as multiples of π . 4.5 hr
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Chapter 4, Problem 44
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 15π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure, which is \(15\pi\) radians.
Substitute \(15\pi\) into the conversion formula: \(15\pi \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling out \(\pi\) in the numerator and denominator.
Multiply the remaining numbers to find the equivalent degree measure.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure
A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry and is related to degrees by the formula 180° = π radians.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees
To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion uses the equivalence that π radians equal 180 degrees, allowing angles expressed in radians to be expressed in degrees for easier interpretation.
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Simplifying Expressions Involving π
When converting angles like 15π radians, it is important to treat π as a constant and simplify the expression by multiplying the numeric coefficient by 180. This helps in obtaining the degree measure without leaving π in the final answer.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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