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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 36
Chapter 4, Problem 36

Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―8π/5

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1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(-\frac{8\pi}{5}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(-\frac{8\pi}{5} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(-\frac{8}{5} \times 180\).
Multiply the numbers to find the degree measure (do not calculate the final value here, just set up the multiplication).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. Radians provide a natural way to measure angles in terms of the circle's geometry.
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Degree Measure

Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree represents 1/360 of a full rotation. Degrees are often used in practical applications and are related to radians through a fixed conversion factor.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion uses the fact that π radians equal 180 degrees. For example, to convert -8π/5 radians, multiply by 180/π to get the equivalent angle in degrees.
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