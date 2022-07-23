Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―8π/5
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Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―8π/5
Find each exact function value.
csc ( ―11π/6)
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. csc (―9.4946)
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. tan 4.0203
Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a gear revolving 300 times per min
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 11π/15