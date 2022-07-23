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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 60
Chapter 4, Problem 60

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


3.06

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Substitute the given radian measure into the formula: \(3.06 \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Calculate the decimal degree value from the multiplication (do not round yet).
Separate the decimal degree value into its whole number part (degrees) and the fractional part.
Convert the fractional part of the degree into minutes by multiplying it by 60, then round to the nearest whole minute.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian to Degree Conversion

Radians and degrees are two units for measuring angles. To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion is essential because degrees are often easier to interpret in practical contexts.
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Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds

Degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. Expressing angles in degrees and minutes provides a more precise measurement than decimal degrees.
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Rounding to the Nearest Minute

After converting radians to degrees and minutes, rounding to the nearest minute involves approximating the fractional part of the minutes to the closest whole number. This ensures the answer is both accurate and practical for use.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. See Example 5. Irrigation Area A center-pivot irrigation system provides water to a sector-shaped field as shown in the figure. Find the area of the field if θ = 40.0° and r = 152 yd.

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Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


cos 6

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


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Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


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