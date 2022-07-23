Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Work each problem. See Example 5. Irrigation Area A center-pivot irrigation system provides water to a sector-shaped field as shown in the figure. Find the area of the field if θ = 40.0° and r = 152 yd.
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
tan 6.29
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
tan s = 0.2126
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.7826