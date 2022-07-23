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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 61
Chapter 4, Problem 61

Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the area of a circular sector: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} r^2 \theta\), where \(r\) is the radius and \(\theta\) is the central angle in radians.
Substitute the given values into the area formula: \(50 = \frac{1}{2} \times 5^2 \times \theta\).
Simplify the equation to solve for \(\theta\): \(50 = \frac{1}{2} \times 25 \times \theta\) which simplifies to \(50 = 12.5 \times \theta\).
Isolate \(\theta\) by dividing both sides by 12.5: \(\theta = \frac{50}{12.5}\).
Use the arc length formula \(s = r \theta\) to find the arc length, substituting \(r = 5\) and the value of \(\theta\) found in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area of a Circular Sector

The area of a circular sector is given by the formula A = (1/2) * r² * θ, where r is the radius and θ is the central angle in radians. This formula relates the sector's area to the radius and the angle, allowing calculation of one if the others are known.
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Arc Length of a Circle

The arc length (s) of a sector is calculated by s = r * θ, where r is the radius and θ is the central angle in radians. This formula connects the linear distance along the circle's edge to the radius and angle.
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Converting Between Area and Arc Length Using the Central Angle

To find the arc length from the sector's area and radius, first solve for the central angle θ using the area formula, then use θ to find the arc length. This process links the two measurements through the angle, enabling the solution.
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Related Practice
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