Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 6
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
tan 6.29
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin 5
Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
5