Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 61
Chapter 4, Problem 61

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


tan s = 0.2126

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(\tan s = 0.2126\), where \(s\) is in the interval \([0, \frac{\pi}{2}]\).
Recall that to find \(s\), you need to use the inverse tangent function (also called arctangent), which is written as \(\arctan\) or \(\tan^{-1}\).
Apply the inverse tangent to both sides of the equation to isolate \(s\): \(s = \arctan(0.2126)\).
Use a calculator set to radians mode to find the approximate value of \(s\) by evaluating \(\arctan(0.2126)\).
Round the result to four decimal places to get the final approximate value of \(s\) within the interval \([0, \frac{\pi}{2}]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Tangent Function

The tangent function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the opposite side over the adjacent side. It is periodic and defined for all angles except where cosine is zero. Knowing how to interpret tan s = 0.2126 helps in finding the angle s whose tangent value matches this ratio.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph

Inverse Tangent (Arctan) Function

The inverse tangent function, denoted arctan or tan⁻¹, is used to find the angle whose tangent is a given number. Since tan s = 0.2126, s = arctan(0.2126) gives the angle in radians. This function returns values typically in the interval (-π/2, π/2), which includes the given domain [0, π/2].
Recommended video:
3:17
Inverse Tangent

Radian Measure and Interval Constraints

Angles can be measured in radians, where π radians equal 180 degrees. The problem restricts s to the interval [0, π/2], meaning s is between 0 and 90 degrees. Understanding this interval ensures the correct solution is chosen, especially since tangent is positive and increasing in this range.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


3.06

927
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


9.84763

655
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


0.3417

722
views
Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


tan 6.29

697
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?

904
views
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


cos s = 0.7826

691
views