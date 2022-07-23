Work each problem. See Example 5. Irrigation Area A center-pivot irrigation system provides water to a sector-shaped field as shown in the figure. Find the area of the field if θ = 40.0° and r = 152 yd.
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
5
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Key Concepts
Radian to Degree Conversion
Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds
Rounding and Precision in Angle Measurement
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 6
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
2
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
tan 6.29
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin 5
Work each problem. See Example 5. Angle Measure Find the measure (in radians) of a central angle of a sector of area 16 in² a circle of radius 3.0 in.