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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 58
Chapter 4, Problem 58

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the radian measure given in the problem. Here, the radian measure is 5 radians.
Recall the conversion formula from radians to degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Multiply the given radian measure by \(\dfrac{180}{\pi}\) to convert it to degrees: \(5 \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Separate the decimal degree result into its whole number part (degrees) and the fractional part to convert the fraction into minutes. Remember, 1 degree = 60 minutes.
Multiply the fractional part of the degree by 60 to find the minutes, then round to the nearest minute as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian to Degree Conversion

Radians and degrees are two units for measuring angles. To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion is essential because degrees are often more intuitive and commonly used in practical applications.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds

Degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. Writing answers to the nearest minute means converting the decimal part of degrees into minutes by multiplying by 60 and rounding appropriately.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Rounding and Precision in Angle Measurement

When converting and expressing angles, rounding to the nearest minute ensures a balance between accuracy and simplicity. Understanding how to round decimal values correctly is crucial to provide precise and meaningful angle measurements.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


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