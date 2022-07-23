Work each problem. See Example 5. Irrigation Area A center-pivot irrigation system provides water to a sector-shaped field as shown in the figure. Find the area of the field if θ = 40.0° and r = 152 yd.
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Chapter 4, Problem 57
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sine function is positive in the first and second quadrants, and negative in the third and fourth quadrants of the unit circle.
Since the angle is given in radians, first identify which quadrant the angle 5 radians lies in by comparing it to multiples of \( \pi \) (approximately 3.14).
Calculate how many times \( \pi \) fits into 5 radians: \( \frac{5}{\pi} \approx 1.59 \), which means 5 radians is between \( \pi \) and \( 2\pi \).
Since \( \pi \) to \( 2\pi \) corresponds to the third and fourth quadrants, determine the exact quadrant by comparing 5 to \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) (approximately 4.71).
Because 5 is greater than \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \), the angle lies in the fourth quadrant where sine values are negative, so \( \sin 5 \) is negative.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure and Unit Circle
Radian measure relates angles to the radius of a circle, where 2π radians equal 360°. Understanding the unit circle helps identify the position of an angle in standard position and its corresponding coordinates, which determine the signs of trigonometric functions.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
Quadrantal Angles and Their Significance
Quadrantal angles are multiples of π/2 (90°) that lie on the x- or y-axis of the unit circle. Recognizing these angles helps in determining the sign of sine, cosine, and tangent functions in each quadrant without a calculator.
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Quadratic Formula
Sign of Sine Function in Different Quadrants
The sine function corresponds to the y-coordinate on the unit circle. It is positive in the first and second quadrants (0 to π radians) and negative in the third and fourth quadrants (π to 2π radians). This knowledge allows quick sign determination of sin(5).
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Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine
Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
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Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
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Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
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Textbook Question
Work each problem. See Example 5. Angle Measure Find the measure (in radians) of a central angle of a sector of area 16 in² a circle of radius 3.0 in.
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Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
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