Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 3.57
Chapter 4, Problem 3.57

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the range of the angle: The problem specifies the interval \([0, \pi/2]\), which means we are looking for an angle in the first quadrant.
Recall the cosine values for special angles: In the first quadrant, \(\cos(\pi/4) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Compare the given cosine value with known values: The given value \(\cos s = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) matches the cosine of \(\pi/4\).
Verify the angle is within the specified interval: Since \(\pi/4\) is within \([0, \pi/2]\), it is a valid solution.
Conclude that the exact value of \(s\) is \(\pi/4\) within the given interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Function

The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. The cosine function takes values between -1 and 1, and specific angles yield well-known cosine values, such as cos(π/4) = √2/2.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Unit Circle

The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a crucial tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the visualization of the sine and cosine functions. The coordinates of any point on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine of the angle formed with the positive x-axis, making it easier to determine exact values for trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Principal Values of Trigonometric Functions

Principal values refer to the specific angles within a defined interval where a trigonometric function takes a particular value. For cosine, the principal values are typically found in the intervals [0, π] for angles in radians. In this case, since we are looking for s in the interval [0, π/2], we need to identify the angle whose cosine equals √2/2, which is π/4.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The propeller of a 90-horsepower outboard motor at full throttle rotates at exactly 5000 revolutions per min. Find the angular speed of the propeller in radians per second.

789
views
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.

cot s = 0.5022

694
views
Textbook Question

Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.


a wind turbine with blades turning at a rate of 15 revolutions per minute

993
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.

[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3

735
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value.

tan π/3

1090
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem.


Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?


7

662
views