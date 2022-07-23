The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 7π/4
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 6π cm, r = 2 cm, ω = π/4 radian per sec
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 6 cm, ω = π/3 radians per sec, t = 9 sec
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). π/3
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 5π/6