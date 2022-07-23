Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-8π/ 3)
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Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-8π/ 3)
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 51
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
cos 3π
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = 2.5
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