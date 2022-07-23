Textbook Question
Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a wind turbine with blades turning at a rate of 15 revolutions per minute
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Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a wind turbine with blades turning at a rate of 15 revolutions per minute
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/6 radian. Let n represent any integer.
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42 times per min
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°