Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 19
Chapter 4, Problem 19

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given variables and the formula: angular displacement \(\theta = \frac{2\pi}{9}\) radians, angular velocity \(\omega = \frac{5\pi}{27}\) radians per minute, and the formula relating them is \(\omega = \frac{\theta}{t}\), where \(t\) is the time in minutes.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the missing variable \(t\): multiply both sides by \(t\) and then divide both sides by \(\omega\) to isolate \(t\), giving \(t = \frac{\theta}{\omega}\).
Substitute the given values of \(\theta\) and \(\omega\) into the rearranged formula: \(t = \frac{\frac{2\pi}{9}}{\frac{5\pi}{27}}\).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator: \(t = \frac{2\pi}{9} \times \frac{27}{5\pi}\).
Cancel common factors such as \(\pi\) and simplify the numerical fraction to express \(t\) in minutes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement (θ)

Angular displacement represents the angle through which an object rotates, measured in radians. It indicates the change in the angular position of the object and is essential for calculating angular velocity when time is known.

Angular Velocity (ω)

Angular velocity is the rate of change of angular displacement with respect to time, typically expressed in radians per unit time. It quantifies how fast an object rotates and is calculated using the formula ω = θ / t.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Solving for Time (t) Using ω = θ / t

Given angular displacement and angular velocity, time can be found by rearranging the formula to t = θ / ω. This involves dividing the angular displacement by the angular velocity to determine the duration of rotation.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check If the radius of a circle is doubled, how is the length of the arc intercepted by a fixed central angle changed?

608
views
Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.

r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°

448
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 450°

768
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.


r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec

786
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 2.

tan 3π/4

895
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 1800°

587
views