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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 19
Chapter 4, Problem 19

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 450°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(450^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{450}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor.
Express the simplified fraction multiplied by \(\pi\) to write the answer as a multiple of \(\pi\).
Write the final answer in the form \(k\pi\), where \(k\) is the simplified fraction obtained in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric applications.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Understanding Multiples of π

Expressing angles as multiples of π simplifies trigonometric calculations and provides exact values. Instead of decimal approximations, answers like 5π/2 represent precise angle measures in radians.
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Simplifying Fractions

After converting degrees to radians, the resulting fraction should be simplified to its lowest terms. This makes the expression cleaner and easier to interpret, especially when working with multiples of π.
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Related Practice
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


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