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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 19
Chapter 4, Problem 19

Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 3π/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the tangent function is periodic with period \(\pi\), so \(\tan\left(\theta + \pi\right) = \tan\theta\). This can help simplify angles if needed.
Identify the angle \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) in terms of a reference angle in the unit circle. Note that \(\frac{3\pi}{4} = \pi - \frac{\pi}{4}\), which places the angle in the second quadrant.
Use the tangent subtraction formula or the identity for tangent in the second quadrant: \(\tan\left(\pi - \alpha\right) = -\tan\alpha\). Here, \(\alpha = \frac{\pi}{4}\).
Recall the exact value of \(\tan\frac{\pi}{4}\), which is 1, since tangent of 45 degrees (or \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) radians) equals 1.
Combine these facts to express \(\tan\frac{3\pi}{4}\) as \(-\tan\frac{\pi}{4}\), which simplifies to \(-1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Unit Circle

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. It helps define trigonometric functions for all angles by relating angles to coordinates (x, y) on the circle, where x = cos(θ) and y = sin(θ). Knowing the unit circle allows you to find exact values of trig functions for special angles like 3π/4.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Tangent Function Definition

The tangent of an angle θ is defined as the ratio of the sine to the cosine of that angle: tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). This ratio can be positive or negative depending on the quadrant in which the angle lies. Understanding this ratio is essential to compute tan(3π/4) exactly.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Reference Angles and Quadrants

Reference angles are acute angles used to find trig values of angles in different quadrants by relating them to known values in the first quadrant. The angle 3π/4 lies in the second quadrant, where sine is positive and cosine is negative, affecting the sign of the tangent function. Recognizing the quadrant helps determine the correct sign of the function value.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min

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Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―315°

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Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―300°

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Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.

r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°

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Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 450°

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Textbook Question

Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.


r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec

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