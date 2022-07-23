Textbook Question
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 3600°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 1800°