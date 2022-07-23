Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 5x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \sin(Bx - C) + D\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(\frac{2\pi}{B}\) is the period, \(D\) is the vertical translation, and \(\frac{C}{B}\) is the phase shift.
Compare the given function \(y = 2 \sin 5x\) to the general form. Here, \(A = 2\), \(B = 5\), and both \(C\) and \(D\) are 0 since there is no horizontal shift or vertical translation explicitly shown.
Calculate the amplitude, which is the absolute value of \(A\): \(|2| = 2\). This represents the maximum distance from the midline to the peak of the sine wave.
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B} = \frac{2\pi}{5}\). This is the length of one complete cycle of the sine wave along the x-axis.
Determine the vertical translation and phase shift. Since \(D = 0\), there is no vertical translation, and since \(C = 0\), the phase shift is \(\frac{C}{B} = 0\), meaning the graph starts at the origin without horizontal shift.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Sine Function

Amplitude is the maximum value the sine function reaches from its midline. It is given by the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function. For y = 2 sin 5x, the amplitude is 2, indicating the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the midline.
Recommended video:
5:05
Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period of a Sine Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the sine wave. It is calculated as 2π divided by the absolute value of the coefficient of x inside the sine function. For y = 2 sin 5x, the period is 2π/5, meaning the wave repeats every 2π/5 units.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Vertical Translation and Phase Shift

Vertical translation shifts the graph up or down and is determined by any constant added or subtracted outside the sine function. Phase shift moves the graph left or right and depends on horizontal shifts inside the function's argument. In y = 2 sin 5x, there is no vertical translation or phase shift since no constants are added or subtracted.
Recommended video:
6:31
Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -½ cos 3x

650
views
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = sin (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

758
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x

588
views
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–F.


y = tan (x - π )


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>

691
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)

883
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -2 + 3 cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)

666
views