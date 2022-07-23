For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 5x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 5x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -2 + 3 cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = tan 3x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).