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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 45
Chapter 5, Problem 45

Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]

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1
Identify the general form of the sine function given: \(y = \frac{3}{2} \sin \left[ 2 \left( x + \frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right]\). This matches the form \(y = A \sin(B(x - C))\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(B\) affects the period, and \(C\) is the horizontal shift.
Determine the amplitude \(A\), which is the coefficient in front of the sine function. Here, \(A = \frac{3}{2}\). This means the graph will oscillate between \(\frac{3}{2}\) and \(-\frac{3}{2}\).
Find the period of the function using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{|B|}\). Since \(B = 2\), the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{2} = \pi\). This means the function completes one full cycle over an interval of length \(\pi\).
Identify the phase shift (horizontal shift) from the expression inside the sine function. The function is \(\sin \left[ 2 \left( x + \frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right]\), which can be rewritten as \(\sin \left[ 2x + \frac{\pi}{2} \right]\). To express in the form \(\sin(B(x - C))\), factor out \(B\): \(\sin \left[ 2 \left( x - \left(-\frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right) \right]\). So the phase shift is \(-\frac{\pi}{4}\), meaning the graph shifts left by \(\frac{\pi}{4}\).
To graph over one period, choose the interval for \(x\) starting at the phase shift and extending one period length: from \(x = -\frac{\pi}{4}\) to \(x = -\frac{\pi}{4} + \pi = \frac{3\pi}{4}\). Plot key points within this interval by evaluating the sine function at values where the sine function typically takes values 0, 1, 0, -1, and 0 (e.g., at \(x = -\frac{\pi}{4}\), \(x = 0\), \(x = \frac{\pi}{4}\), \(x = \frac{\pi}{2}\), and \(x = \frac{3\pi}{4}\)), then multiply by the amplitude \(\frac{3}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Properties

The sine function is a periodic trigonometric function with a standard period of 2π. It oscillates between -1 and 1, and its graph is a smooth wave. Understanding its amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical shift is essential for graphing transformations.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch

Amplitude refers to the height of the wave from the midline to its peak. In the function y = (3/2) sin(...), the amplitude is 3/2, meaning the sine wave is vertically stretched by a factor of 1.5, increasing the maximum and minimum values accordingly.
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Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Period and Phase Shift

The period of a sine function is given by 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine. Here, the coefficient is 2, so the period is π. The phase shift is the horizontal shift caused by the addition inside the argument, here -π/4, shifting the graph left by π/4 units.
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Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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