Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -4 sin(2x - π)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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