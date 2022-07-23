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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.35
Chapter 5, Problem 4.35

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 sin 2 πx

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Identify the standard form of the sine function, which is \( y = a \sin(bx + c) + d \). In this case, \( y = -2 \sin(2\pi x) \).
Determine the amplitude of the function. The amplitude is the absolute value of the coefficient \( a \). Here, \( a = -2 \), so the amplitude is \(|-2| = 2\).
Find the period of the function. The period of a sine function is given by \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \), where \( b \) is the coefficient of \( x \). In this case, \( b = 2\pi \), so the period is \( \frac{2\pi}{2\pi} = 1 \).
Graph the function over a two-period interval. Since the period is 1, a two-period interval would be from \( x = 0 \) to \( x = 2 \).
Plot key points of the sine function within the interval, considering the amplitude and period. The key points for one period of \( y = \sin(x) \) are at \( x = 0, \frac{1}{4}, \frac{1}{2}, \frac{3}{4}, 1 \). Adjust these points for the given function \( y = -2 \sin(2\pi x) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. However, when the function is modified, such as in y = -2 sin(2πx), the period can be calculated by dividing the standard period by the coefficient of x, which in this case is 2π, resulting in a period of 1.
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Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function

The amplitude of a trigonometric function refers to the maximum distance the function reaches from its midline. In the function y = -2 sin(2πx), the amplitude is given by the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function, which is 2. This means the graph will oscillate between -2 and 2, but since the sine function is negated, it will reflect the wave vertically.
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Graphing Sine Functions

Graphing sine functions involves plotting the values of the function over a specified interval. For y = -2 sin(2πx), the graph will show a wave that oscillates between -2 and 0, with a period of 1. Understanding how to identify key points, such as the maximum, minimum, and intercepts, is essential for accurately representing the function over the given interval.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.

y = 2 cos x

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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.


y = sec (x - π/2)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = 2 sin ¼ x

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Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.

The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.


y = csc (x - π/4)

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