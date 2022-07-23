Textbook Question
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = 2 cos x
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Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = 2 cos x
Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.
y = sec (x - π/2)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = 2 sin ¼ x
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc (x - π/4)