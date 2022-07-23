An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ sec x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 + 3 sec (2x - π)
A rotating beacon is located at point A, 4 m from a wall. The distance a is given by
a = 4 |sec 2πt|,
where t is time in seconds since the beacon started rotating. Find the value of a for each time t. Round to the nearest tenth if applicable.
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t = 1.24
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the period of this motion?