Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 16
Chapter 6, Problem 16

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
cos x/sec x + sin x/csc x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the reciprocal trigonometric functions: \(\sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x}\) and \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\).
Rewrite each quotient using these definitions: \(\frac{\cos x}{\sec x} = \cos x \times \cos x\) and \(\frac{\sin x}{\csc x} = \sin x \times \sin x\).
Simplify the expressions by multiplying: \(\cos x \times \cos x = \cos^{2} x\) and \(\sin x \times \sin x = \sin^{2} x\).
Add the two simplified terms together: \(\cos^{2} x + \sin^{2} x\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^{2} x + \cos^{2} x = 1\) to simplify the expression to its simplest form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities relate trigonometric functions to their reciprocals, such as sec x = 1/cos x and csc x = 1/sin x. Understanding these allows you to rewrite expressions like cos x/sec x and sin x/csc x without fractions.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Simplifying Trigonometric Expressions

Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves combining terms, eliminating complex fractions, and rewriting functions in simpler forms. This process often uses algebraic manipulation and identities to express the result without quotients.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions

Basic Trigonometric Functions

Familiarity with sine, cosine, secant, and cosecant functions and their properties is essential. Knowing their definitions and relationships helps in transforming and simplifying expressions involving these functions.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

tan (5π/12)

790
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos (-7π/12)

627
views
Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

cos β(sec β + csc β)

642
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (13π/12)

707
views
Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


θ, given cos 2θ = 2/3 and 90° < θ <180°

725
views
Textbook Question

Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

sin 165°

1225
views