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Chapter 6, Problem 16

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

cos x/sec x + sin x/csc x

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the definitions of the reciprocal trigonometric functions: \(\sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x}\) and \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\). Rewrite each quotient using these definitions: \(\frac{\cos x}{\sec x} = \cos x \times \cos x\) and \(\frac{\sin x}{\csc x} = \sin x \times \sin x\). View full solution Simplify the expressions by multiplying: \(\cos x \times \cos x = \cos^{2} x\) and \(\sin x \times \sin x = \sin^{2} x\). Add the two simplified terms together: \(\cos^{2} x + \sin^{2} x\). Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^{2} x + \cos^{2} x = 1\) to simplify the expression to its simplest form.

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