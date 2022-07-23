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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 14
Chapter 6, Problem 14

Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (13π/12)

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1
Recognize that the angle \( \frac{13\pi}{12} \) is not one of the standard angles on the unit circle, so we need to express it as a sum or difference of angles whose sine values we know exactly.
Rewrite \( \frac{13\pi}{12} \) as \( \pi + \frac{\pi}{12} \) or as a sum of two angles such as \( \frac{3\pi}{4} + \frac{\pi}{3} \) or \( \pi - \frac{\pi}{12} \). For this problem, use the sum \( \frac{3\pi}{4} + \frac{\pi}{3} \) because both \( \frac{3\pi}{4} \) and \( \frac{\pi}{3} \) are standard angles.
Apply the sine addition formula: \( \sin(a + b) = \sin a \cos b + \cos a \sin b \). Here, \( a = \frac{3\pi}{4} \) and \( b = \frac{\pi}{3} \).
Substitute the known exact values: \( \sin \frac{3\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \), \( \cos \frac{3\pi}{4} = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \), \( \sin \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \), and \( \cos \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{1}{2} \).
Combine these values into the formula: \( \sin \left( \frac{3\pi}{4} + \frac{\pi}{3} \right) = \sin \frac{3\pi}{4} \cos \frac{\pi}{3} + \cos \frac{3\pi}{4} \sin \frac{\pi}{3} \), then simplify the expression step-by-step to find the exact value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Radian Measure

The unit circle represents angles in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to locate angles like 13π/12 on the unit circle helps in determining the sine value by relating it to known reference angles.
Recommended video:
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Angle Sum and Difference Identities

These identities allow the calculation of trigonometric functions for angles expressed as sums or differences of standard angles. For example, sin(13π/12) can be rewritten as sin(π + π/12) or sin(3π/4 + π/6) to use known sine and cosine values.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Exact Values of Sine and Cosine for Special Angles

Certain angles like π/6, π/4, and π/3 have well-known exact sine and cosine values. Using these values in combination with angle sum or difference formulas enables finding the exact sine of non-standard angles such as 13π/12.
Recommended video:
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos π/12

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Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

cos β(sec β + csc β)

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Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

sin 165°

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Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

cos 195°

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Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

cos x/sec x + sin x/csc x

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Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


θ, given cos 2θ = 3/4 and θ terminates in quadrant III

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