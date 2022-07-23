Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 16
Chapter 6, Problem 16

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (-7π/12)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the even-odd property of cosine: \(\cos(-\theta) = \cos(\theta)\). So, \(\cos\left(-\frac{7\pi}{12}\right) = \cos\left(\frac{7\pi}{12}\right)\).
Express \(\frac{7\pi}{12}\) as a sum or difference of angles whose cosine and sine values are known. For example, \(\frac{7\pi}{12} = \frac{3\pi}{4} - \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Use the cosine difference identity: \(\cos(a - b) = \cos a \cos b + \sin a \sin b\).
Substitute \(a = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) and \(b = \frac{\pi}{6}\) into the identity: \(\cos\left(\frac{3\pi}{4} - \frac{\pi}{6}\right) = \cos\frac{3\pi}{4} \cos\frac{\pi}{6} + \sin\frac{3\pi}{4} \sin\frac{\pi}{6}\).
Recall the exact values: \(\cos\frac{3\pi}{4} = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), \(\cos\frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), \(\sin\frac{3\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), and \(\sin\frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{2}\). Substitute these to write the expression fully.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles are measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to locate angles on the unit circle, including negative angles which represent clockwise rotation, is essential for evaluating trigonometric functions like cosine.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Cosine Function and Even-Odd Properties

Cosine is an even function, meaning cos(-θ) = cos(θ). This property allows simplification of expressions with negative angles by converting them to positive angles, making it easier to find exact values using known reference angles on the unit circle.
Recommended video:
06:19
Even and Odd Identities

Angle Sum and Difference Identities

The cosine of a sum or difference of angles can be expressed using identities: cos(a ± b) = cos a cos b ∓ sin a sin b. These identities help break down complex angles like 7π/12 into sums or differences of standard angles (e.g., π/3 and π/4) whose sine and cosine values are known exactly.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

tan (5π/12)

790
views
Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


θ, given cos 2θ = 2/3 and 90° < θ <180°

725
views
Textbook Question

Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

sin 165°

1225
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (π/12)

869
views
Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

cos x/sec x + sin x/csc x

728
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)

787
views