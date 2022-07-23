Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan (θ/2) = csc θ - cot θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x