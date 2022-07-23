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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 52a
Chapter 6, Problem 52a

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin s = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( s \) in quadrant I, and \( \sin t = -\frac{12}{13} \) with \( t \) in quadrant III.
Recall the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos s \) and \( \cos t \). Since \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \), calculate \( \cos s = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 s} \) and \( \cos t = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 t} \) (negative because \( t \) is in quadrant III where cosine is negative).
Calculate \( \cos s \) explicitly as \( \cos s = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2} \) and \( \cos t = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{12}{13}\right)^2} \).
Use the sine addition formula: \( \sin(s + t) = \sin s \cos t + \cos s \sin t \). Substitute the known values of \( \sin s, \cos s, \sin t, \cos t \) into this formula.
Simplify the expression by performing the multiplications and additions to express \( \sin(s + t) \) in terms of fractions, without calculating the final numeric value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine and Cosine Values in Different Quadrants

The signs of sine and cosine functions depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive, while in quadrant III, sine and cosine are both negative. This helps determine the correct values of cosine when only sine is given.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. This allows us to find the cosine value if the sine value is known, by rearranging to cosθ = ±√(1 - sin²θ), with the sign determined by the quadrant.
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Pythagorean Identities

Sine Addition Formula

The sine addition formula is sin(s + t) = sin s cos t + cos s sin t. It expresses the sine of a sum of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles, enabling calculation of sin(s + t) from known sine and cosine values.
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.


cos 4x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV

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