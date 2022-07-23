Textbook Question
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
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Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 4x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV