Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 52
Chapter 6, Problem 52

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\cos s = -\frac{8}{17}\) and \(\cos t = -\frac{3}{5}\), with both angles \(s\) and \(t\) in quadrant III. In quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin s\) and \(\sin t\). Recall that \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\). So, calculate \(\sin s = -\sqrt{1 - \cos^2 s}\) and \(\sin t = -\sqrt{1 - \cos^2 t}\) because sine is negative in quadrant III.
Write down the cosine addition and subtraction formulas: \(\cos(s + t) = \cos s \cos t - \sin s \sin t\) \(\cos(s - t) = \cos s \cos t + \sin s \sin t\)
Substitute the known values of \(\cos s\), \(\cos t\), \(\sin s\), and \(\sin t\) into the formulas for \(\cos(s + t)\) and \(\cos(s - t)\).
Simplify the expressions by performing the multiplications and combining like terms to express \(\cos(s + t)\) and \(\cos(s - t)\) in terms of fractions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Addition and Subtraction Formulas

These formulas express the cosine of a sum or difference of two angles in terms of the cosines and sines of the individual angles: cos(s + t) = cos s cos t - sin s sin t and cos(s - t) = cos s cos t + sin s sin t. They are essential for breaking down complex angle expressions into known values.
Recommended video:
3:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Sign and Value of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrant III

In the third quadrant, both sine and cosine values are negative. Knowing the quadrant helps determine the correct signs of sine and cosine when calculating unknown values, such as sin s and sin t, from given cosine values using the Pythagorean identity.
Recommended video:
5:30
Trig Values in Quadrants II, III, & IV

Pythagorean Identity

The identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 allows calculation of sine values when cosine values are known. Given cos s and cos t, sin s and sin t can be found by rearranging the identity, considering the sign based on the quadrant, which is crucial for applying the addition and subtraction formulas.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))

793
views
Textbook Question

Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.


cos 4x

839
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

787
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

tan (θ/2) = csc θ - cot θ

763
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x

830
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

933
views