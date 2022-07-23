Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
793
views
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 4x
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos³ x - cos x = (cos² x - sin² x)/sec x
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x