Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc θ - sin θ
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc θ - sin θ
Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.
sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos 75°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin A/2, given cos A/2 = - 3, 90° < A < 180°
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III