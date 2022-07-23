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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.32b
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.32b

Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

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Identify the given information: \(\cos x = \frac{2}{9}\), \(\sin y = -\frac{1}{2}\), with \(x\) in quadrant IV and \(y\) in quadrant III.
Find \(\sin x\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\). Since \(x\) is in quadrant IV, where sine is negative, calculate \(\sin x = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{2}{9}\right)^2}\).
Find \(\cos y\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 y + \cos^2 y = 1\). Since \(y\) is in quadrant III, where cosine is negative, calculate \(\cos y = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2}\).
Use the cosine difference formula: \(\cos(x - y) = \cos x \cos y + \sin x \sin y\).
Substitute the values of \(\cos x\), \(\cos y\), \(\sin x\), and \(\sin y\) into the formula and simplify the expression to find \(\cos(x - y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities - Cosine of a Difference

The cosine of a difference formula states that cos(x - y) = cos x cos y + sin x sin y. This identity allows us to express the cosine of the difference of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for solving the problem.
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Determining Signs of Trigonometric Functions by Quadrant

The signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. Knowing the quadrant helps assign correct signs to sin x and cos y when they are not directly given.
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Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of an unknown sine or cosine value when the other is known. For example, if cos x is given, sin x can be found by sin x = ±√(1 - cos²x), with the sign determined by the quadrant.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.

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Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.

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For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cos 75°

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.

4. cot x = ____


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

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D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

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Textbook Question

Work each problem.

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Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.

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