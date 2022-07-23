Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc θ - sin θ
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc θ - sin θ
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2y, given sec y = -5/3, sin y > 0
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos 75°
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
4. cot x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc² θ + sec² θ