For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
2. csc x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
2. csc x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin A/2, given cos A/2 = - 3, 90° < A < 180°
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc² θ + sec² θ
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π