Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]