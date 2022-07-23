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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 30
Chapter 6, Problem 30

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]

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1
Recognize that the given expression has the form of the tangent subtraction formula: \(\frac{\tan A - \tan B}{1 + \tan A \tan B} = \tan(A - B)\).
Identify the angles in the expression: \(A = 80^\circ\) and \(B = -55^\circ\).
Apply the tangent subtraction formula to rewrite the expression as \(\tan(80^\circ - (-55^\circ))\).
Simplify the angle inside the tangent function: \(80^\circ - (-55^\circ) = 80^\circ + 55^\circ\).
Express the final step as \(\tan(135^\circ)\), which is the exact value of the original expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function and Its Properties

The tangent function, tan(θ), relates the angle θ in a right triangle to the ratio of the opposite side over the adjacent side. It is periodic with period 180° and odd, meaning tan(-θ) = -tan(θ). Understanding these properties helps simplify expressions involving negative angles.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Tangent Addition Formula

The tangent addition formula states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B). This formula is essential for combining or simplifying expressions involving sums or differences of angles in tangent form.
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Recognizing the Expression as a Tangent Difference

The given expression matches the form (tan A - tan B) / (1 + tan A tan B), which corresponds to tan(A - B). Recognizing this allows direct simplification by converting the expression into a single tangent of a difference of angles.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent
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