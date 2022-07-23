Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .