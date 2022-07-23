Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
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Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .