Cotangent Function and Its Cofunction

The cotangent function, cot(θ), is the reciprocal of tangent and is related to the tangent function by cofunction identities. Specifically, cot(θ) = tan(π/2 - θ), meaning cotangent of an angle can be expressed as the tangent of its complementary angle, which is key to rewriting cot(9π/10) in terms of a cofunction.