Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 24
Chapter 6, Problem 24

Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (-13π/12)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the angle is negative: \(-\frac{13\pi}{12}\). Use the identity \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin(\theta)\) to rewrite the expression as \(-\sin\left(\frac{13\pi}{12}\right)\).
Express \(\frac{13\pi}{12}\) as a sum of angles whose sine and cosine values are known. For example, \(\frac{13\pi}{12} = \pi + \frac{\pi}{12}\) or \(\frac{13\pi}{12} = \frac{3\pi}{4} + \frac{\pi}{3}\).
Use the sine addition formula: \(\sin(a + b) = \sin a \cos b + \cos a \sin b\) to expand \(\sin\left(\frac{13\pi}{12}\right)\) based on the chosen angle decomposition.
Substitute the exact values of \(\sin\) and \(\cos\) for the known angles (like \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) and \(\frac{\pi}{3}\)) into the expanded expression.
Simplify the expression algebraically to find the exact value of \(\sin\left(\frac{13\pi}{12}\right)\), then multiply by \(-1\) to get the value of \(\sin\left(-\frac{13\pi}{12}\right)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles are measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to locate angles on the unit circle, including negative angles, is essential for evaluating trigonometric functions like sine.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Reference Angles and Angle Reduction

Reference angles help simplify the evaluation of trigonometric functions by relating any angle to an acute angle in the first quadrant. For angles outside the standard range, such as negative or large angles, reducing them by adding or subtracting multiples of 2π or using angle sum/difference identities is necessary.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Sine Function Properties and Identities

The sine function is periodic with period 2π and odd, meaning sin(-θ) = -sin(θ). Using these properties along with angle sum and difference formulas allows exact evaluation of sine for angles like -13π/12 by expressing them as sums or differences of known angles.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin (2π/5)

746
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.

sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°

929
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°

789
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π

792
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

cot (9π/10)

779
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 142° 14'

794
views