Textbook Question
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
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Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
cot (9π/10)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 142° 14'