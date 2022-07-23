Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos θ = ―1/2
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
3 cos² θ + 2 cos θ - 1 = 0
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.
cos 2x + cos x = 0