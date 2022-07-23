Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.RE.49
Chapter 7, Problem 6.RE.49

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
3 cos² θ + 2 cos θ - 1 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given equation is a quadratic in terms of \( \cos \theta \): \( 3 \cos^{2} \theta + 2 \cos \theta - 1 = 0 \). To solve it, let \( x = \cos \theta \), so the equation becomes \( 3x^{2} + 2x - 1 = 0 \).
Use the quadratic formula to solve for \( x \): \( x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^{2} - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a = 3 \), \( b = 2 \), and \( c = -1 \).
Calculate the discriminant \( \Delta = b^{2} - 4ac \) and then find the two possible values for \( x = \cos \theta \).
For each value of \( x \), determine the corresponding angles \( \theta \) in the interval \( [0^{\circ}, 360^{\circ}) \) by using the inverse cosine function: \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(x) \). Remember that cosine is positive in Quadrants I and IV, and negative in Quadrants II and III, so find all angles that satisfy each \( x \).
Write the solutions as exact values if possible, or round to the nearest tenth of a degree as appropriate, ensuring all solutions lie within the given interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equations in Trigonometric Functions

This concept involves treating trigonometric equations like algebraic quadratics by substituting the trigonometric function (e.g., cos θ) as a variable. Solving the quadratic yields possible values for the function, which can then be used to find the angle θ.
Recommended video:
5:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

Understanding the unit circle helps relate cosine values to specific angles within the interval [0°, 360°). Each cosine value corresponds to one or two angles in this range, depending on the sign and magnitude, which is essential for finding all solutions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Exact Values and Approximation in Trigonometry

Some trigonometric solutions correspond to well-known exact values (like cos 60° = 0.5), while others require approximation using a calculator. Recognizing when to use exact values or round to the nearest tenth degree ensures precise and appropriate answers.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.

sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0

44
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]

755
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.

tan x = cot x

46
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)

697
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.

cos 2x + cos x = 0

39
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = tan⁻¹ (―√3)

635
views