Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
4/3 cos⁻¹ x/4 = π
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
sin (arccos (3/4))
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2sin θ ―1 = csc θ
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ (―2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
cos (csc⁻¹ (-2))