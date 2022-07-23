Inverse Cosecant Function (csc⁻¹)

The inverse cosecant function, csc⁻¹(x), returns an angle whose cosecant is x. Since cosecant is the reciprocal of sine, csc⁻¹(x) gives an angle θ such that sin(θ) = 1/x. Understanding the domain and range of csc⁻¹ is essential for correctly interpreting the angle.