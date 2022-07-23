Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ 1
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x = sin⁻¹ 3/5
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
6 sin⁻¹ x = 5π
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2sin θ ―1 = csc θ
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan θ ―cot θ = 0