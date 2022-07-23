Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 41
Chapter 7, Problem 41

Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arccos x + 2 arcsin √3/2 = π

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is \(\arccos x + 2 \arcsin \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} = \pi\). Our goal is to solve for \(x\).
Evaluate the known inverse trigonometric value: find \(\arcsin \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\). Recall that \(\sin \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), so \(\arcsin \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} = \frac{\pi}{3}\).
Substitute this value back into the equation: \(\arccos x + 2 \times \frac{\pi}{3} = \pi\), which simplifies to \(\arccos x + \frac{2\pi}{3} = \pi\).
Isolate \(\arccos x\) by subtracting \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\) from both sides: \(\arccos x = \pi - \frac{2\pi}{3} = \frac{\pi}{3}\).
Use the definition of \(\arccos\) to solve for \(x\): since \(\arccos x = \frac{\pi}{3}\), then \(x = \cos \frac{\pi}{3}\). Recall that \(\cos \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{1}{2}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccos and arcsin, return the angle whose trigonometric ratio equals a given value. For example, arccos x gives the angle whose cosine is x, and arcsin y gives the angle whose sine is y. Understanding their ranges and outputs is essential for solving equations involving these functions.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions

Certain trigonometric values correspond to well-known angles and can be expressed exactly using fractions of π and square roots. For instance, sin(π/3) = √3/2. Recognizing these exact values helps simplify expressions and solve equations without approximations.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric Equation Solving Techniques

Solving trigonometric equations often involves isolating inverse functions, using identities, and applying domain restrictions. In this problem, combining inverse cosine and sine functions and using their properties allows finding exact solutions for x within the valid domain.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4

665
views
Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arccos (-1/2)

699
views
Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)

693
views
Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arctan (-1)

689
views
Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arcsin (-√3/2)

659
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π

630
views