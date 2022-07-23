Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
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Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arccos (-1/2)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π