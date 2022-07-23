Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6
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Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arccos x + 2 arcsin √3/2 = π
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arccos (-1/2)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)